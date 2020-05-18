Alps Advisors Inc. Has $281,000 Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter worth $1,069,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Athene by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $24.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.