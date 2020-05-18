Alps Advisors Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 60,387 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 516.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 82,110 shares in the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

NYSE KOF opened at $38.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $1.2783 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.