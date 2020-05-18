Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.24. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $114.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

