Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Acquires $55,166.80 in Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Thomas C. Dircks bought 10,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,166.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,120.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $194.42 million, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.99. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.01 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 104.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 33,994.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 423.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

