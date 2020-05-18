Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,231 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in NiSource by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $2,763,000. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 30,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in NiSource by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

NYSE:NI opened at $22.37 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.