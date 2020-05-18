D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,830 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAK. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $17,557,000. Adelphi Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 9,282,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,909,000 after purchasing an additional 323,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,008,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 303,789 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,212,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 174,691 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 80,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAK opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.00. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

