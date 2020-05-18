Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,286,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,557,000 after purchasing an additional 650,241 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,495,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,940,000 after purchasing an additional 120,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,159 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

