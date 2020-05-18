Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

