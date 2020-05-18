Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 146 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

NYSE MTN opened at $168.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

