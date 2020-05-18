Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 32.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. Avantor Inc has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

