Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 442.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 458,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,723,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,717,000 after buying an additional 290,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after buying an additional 158,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 110,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alan J. Bowers bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.21 per share, with a total value of $52,762.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,407 shares of company stock valued at $230,583. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WD opened at $36.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.17. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 53.98, a current ratio of 53.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $234.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.