D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,229 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,135,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,298,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $112.34 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $160.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average is $140.39.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

