Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at $3,060,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Mongodb from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Mongodb from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Mongodb stock opened at $196.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 0.61. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $199.25.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $2,430,080.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 113,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,553. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $423,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,700 shares of company stock worth $18,038,012. 25.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

