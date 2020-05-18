Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carvana by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 71,714 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Carvana by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carvana from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Carvana from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carvana from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $92.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 555,556 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

