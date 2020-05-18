Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $45.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.69.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 61.2% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

