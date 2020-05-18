Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $45.00

Posted by on May 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.69.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 61.2% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arista Networks Inc Position Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.
Arista Networks Inc Position Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.
Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 1,644 IDEX Co.
Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 1,644 IDEX Co.
Rudd International Inc. Has $277,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Rudd International Inc. Has $277,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Bp Plc Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson
Bp Plc Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson
Creative Planning Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc.
Creative Planning Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc.
Merck KGaA PT Set at €101.00 by HSBC
Merck KGaA PT Set at €101.00 by HSBC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report