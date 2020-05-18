Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.30.

FB stock opened at $210.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $600.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,353 shares of company stock worth $7,519,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

