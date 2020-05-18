Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Sell Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HL. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Hargreaves Lansdown to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,335 ($17.56) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,070 ($27.23) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,595.50 ($20.99).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,641.50 ($21.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 29.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,454.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,670.91. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19).

In other news, insider Stephen Robertson bought 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, with a total value of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.