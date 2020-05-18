Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.79.

VTR stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ventas has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,081,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,588,000 after purchasing an additional 989,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after purchasing an additional 116,884 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,660,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,090,000 after purchasing an additional 461,500 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 152,791.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,820,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,279,000 after purchasing an additional 295,046 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

