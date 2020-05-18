Kosmos Energy’s (KOS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $1.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.48.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $636.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.45. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Sterin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Insiders purchased 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $60,519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 310.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,038,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864,882 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1,180.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,671,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,410,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,588,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,053,000 after buying an additional 4,022,692 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

