Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Director Sean Riley Sells 1,000 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.85, for a total transaction of C$91,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$647,266.95.

TSE AEM opened at C$97.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$75.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of C$43.25 and a 12-month high of C$97.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$901.96 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.6600001 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$93.50 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cormark downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

