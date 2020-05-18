1,298 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Align Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $203.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.12. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

