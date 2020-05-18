Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 12,850 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,850 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.22. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $7.56.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

