20,375 Shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,196,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,643,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $14,786,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 832,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 612,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. ValuEngine lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.43 million, a P/E ratio of -191.60 and a beta of 2.01. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $108.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

