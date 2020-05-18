Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 4,615 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

SSNC stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541 in the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.