2,684 Shares in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 27.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

In other Proto Labs news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

PRLB opened at $106.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.34. Proto Labs Inc has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $119.80.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.