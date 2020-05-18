Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $73.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

