Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stepan by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCL. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $89.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.89. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. Stepan had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other news, VP Jason Scott Keiper purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Kabbes purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $203,041.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,347 shares of company stock worth $261,051. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

