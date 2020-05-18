Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 217.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.