Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $779,000 Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Crown were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $8,251,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Crown by 125.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

CCK stock opened at $59.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

