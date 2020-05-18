Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 31.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 426.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $134.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.26. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $239.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -838.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $665,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,141 shares of company stock valued at $23,268,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Cfra cut shares of Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

