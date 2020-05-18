Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,207.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,951.53. The company has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

