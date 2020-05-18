Capco Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,000. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,207.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,951.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.