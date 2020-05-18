Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,171 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

