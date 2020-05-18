Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Beach Investment Management LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

Beach Investment Management LLC. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.6% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,207.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,951.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

