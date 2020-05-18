Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Young purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

SRC opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.12. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

