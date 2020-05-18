Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,207.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,951.53. The firm has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

