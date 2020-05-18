Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,951.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

