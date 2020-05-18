Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,207.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,951.53. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.