First Quadrant L P CA Purchases 1,288 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,409.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,207.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,951.53. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

