Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stake Cut by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $140.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 15.56. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $142.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 312.18, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,661.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,567.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,095 shares of company stock worth $9,883,632. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

