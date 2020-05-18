Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,207.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,951.53. The company has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

