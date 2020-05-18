Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,951.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00.
In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
