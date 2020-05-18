Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,951.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

