Aperio Group LLC Acquires 8,468 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pentair by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 73,118 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Pentair by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Pentair by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pentair from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Pentair PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

