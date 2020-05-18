Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,207.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,951.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

