State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 18th, 2020

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,093,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $639,204,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,207.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,951.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

