Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $639,204,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,409.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,207.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,951.53. The firm has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

