Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $639,204,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,409.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,207.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,951.53. The firm has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 1,644 IDEX Co.
Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 1,644 IDEX Co.
Rudd International Inc. Has $277,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Rudd International Inc. Has $277,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Bp Plc Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson
Bp Plc Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson
Creative Planning Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc.
Creative Planning Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc.
Merck KGaA PT Set at €101.00 by HSBC
Merck KGaA PT Set at €101.00 by HSBC
New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 800 Shares of Square, Inc.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 800 Shares of Square, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report