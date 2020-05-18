Holistic Financial Partners Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rowe upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,207.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,951.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.