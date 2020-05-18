Close Asset Management Ltd Buys 2,371 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,919,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. China International Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,409.78 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,207.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,951.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

