Resource Management LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Resource Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,409.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,207.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,951.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.