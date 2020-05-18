Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,223,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $208,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 840,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 197,986 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 874,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 228,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,232 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 272,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 183,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.